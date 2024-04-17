Timofey Bordachev explains why main pillar of Western civilization is disintegrating

(MENAFN) In a reflection on the shifting dynamics of global politics, Timofey Bordachev highlights the diminishing significance of foreign policy in the contemporary era. Bordachev observes a notable trend across nations, including Western countries, Russia, China, India, and others, wherein domestic considerations increasingly take precedence over foreign affairs. He argues that traditional academic theories fail to grasp this phenomenon due to their limited methodologies.



Bordachev traces the roots of this shift back to the aftermath of the two world wars, emphasizing how the emergence of devastating weapons capable of annihilating life on Earth heightened the importance of foreign policy in ensuring international stability. The looming threat of irreversible military catastrophes ingrained in people's minds the urgency of addressing global issues and maintaining peaceful relations among nations.



Furthermore, Bordachev notes the impact of industrial-scale warfare and economic globalization in amplifying the relevance of external factors in state affairs. The interconnectedness of economies and the complexities of modern geopolitics have necessitated active engagement in international affairs for states of all sizes. Even great powers, traditionally focused on domestic matters, have seen foreign policy considerations rise to prominence alongside domestic concerns.



This shift suggests a broader transformation in the global political landscape, where the traditional divide between domestic and foreign affairs blurs as states navigate a complex web of interdependencies and challenges. Bordachev's analysis prompts a reassessment of conventional notions of statecraft and underscores the need for a nuanced understanding of contemporary geopolitics.

