Maserati's Show Ushers In The Trident's New Electric Era And Presents The Grancabrio Folgore To The World

Modena, 15 April 2024 – In the evening on Monday 15 April, in a show full of energy and immersed in an atmosphere that evokes transformation, innovative momentum, ingenuity, creative inspiration, and a whole new experience that anticipates an exciting new journey into the future, Maserati staged“Made in Thunder”, an overture to the Folgore, the new 100% electric chapter of the House of the Trident.



Kicking off the show was the hypnotic and engaging sound experience from the internationally renowned Italian artist and friend of the Trident Dardust, to greet the sunset and welcome the arrival of a new era in the name of Folgore.

Next up was the talented Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, accompanied by a brilliant Italian representative of the world of science, astrophysicist and communicator Edwige Pezzulli, the Trident's guest for this special occasion. They officially opened the event and introduced the evening to the audience: together, they set out the early history of the

Motor Valley brand – which this year celebrates 110 years of its fascinating wealth of motoring and racing history – on the very day of the year on which the greatest Italian genius who ever lived, Leonardo Da Vinci, was born, and the national day to celebrate Made in Italy.

The artistic and creative vigour of the Tuscan scientist, inventor and artist, and the renowned outstanding products produced in Italy, have formed the impetus that Maserati has made its own to enter the Trident's new era, with Folgore as the standard-bearer of the Italian flag around the world, represented by the Modena-based company's full-electric range.



After the two young Italian stars had done the honours, the stage was taken over by the world premiere of the car taking a leading role in Maserati's electric era, with the same disruptive force as thunder: GranCabrio Folgore, the 100% made in Modena and 100% full electric convertible.

Elegant, attractive, with a sporty and adventurous character, a harmonious and gritty synthesis of all that is innovation, without sacrificing the pleasure of a car with the utmost comfort and distinctive craftsmanship, GranCabrio Folgore is the first 100% electric convertible in the luxury segment and the fastest on the market. After the GranTurismo Folgore, the brand's first fully electrified icon, and the Grecale Folgore, the first 100% electric SUV in the Trident's history, the new open-top Maserati completes the Modena-based company's current full-electric offering.

With its new 'creature', the offspring of the most overwhelming force of innovation, Maserati is once again a pioneer and forerunner in the automotive world, where electrification now sets the boundaries and rules, interpreted and set out by the Italian luxury brand with its timeless creations that can reconcile the brand's powerful DNA according to new, contemporary stylistic, technological and engineering inspirations.



The show continued with speeches from Klaus Busse and Davide Grasso. The Maserati Head of Design led the audience on a voyage of discovery of the beauty and spirit of the GranCabrio Folgore, which for its debut sported the exclusive Liquid Rose Gold colour, Titan Grey soft top and sophisticated Denim and Ice interiors, with contrasting stitching – a jewel of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme. He told the story of the car's distinctive features, from its captivating design and amazing performance to the unmistakable signature of the Folgore sound and the incredible tech specs derived from Formula E cars, shared with Maserati for mass production.



Alongside a group of representatives from the Maserati Family, Maserati's Chief Executive Officer then took the reins of the show for the final farewell, thanking the guests for coming and bearing witness to Maserati's new electric future. Recalling how the thunderous, harmonious encounter and clash between art and science has for centuries generated and inspired the search for excellence inherent in the Italian DNA, and how the same impetus has always featured in Maserati's work and spirit, Davide Grasso noted that there could be no Maserati without Italy, even in the new electric chapter of the brand's history, as he officially welcomed in the new era.

Folgore is the voice of Maserati's future, a thunder that infuses new energy and ignites the future of the brand.

