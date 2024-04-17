Security, Digitalization, Drones: Shmyhal Meets With Students At University Of Chicago

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to the United States, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with students at the University of Chicago.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in a post on Telegram.

"We discussed the main factors that helped the Ukrainian economy stay resilient. We talked about the importance of U.S. support and the benefits for both sides, as well as about the importance of building a new global security system and holding the aggressor accountable," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Shmyhal also spoke about the factors contributing to the strengthening and development of Ukraine, including digitalization and domestic production of drones.

The Prime Minister noted that they also talked about reconstruction and the importance of attracting resources for Ukraine's recovery.

He expressed his gratitude for the strong support that Illinois residents provide to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in the United States for the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram