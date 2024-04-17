Srinagar Boat Tragedy: No Trace Of Missing Persons Yet, Says IGP Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi on Wednesday said that the search operation to trace the three missing persons from river Jhelum is underway.
Birdi said that they have alerted all the police stations along river Jhelum to keep watch on bodies.ADVERTISEMENT
“Rescue operation continued in the night and resumed in morning. We haven't found the bodies yet,” he told reporters, as per news agency KNO
On Tuesday, a boat ferrying 15 persons including four minor students capsized at Gandbal in Srinagar, resulting in six deaths while three are still missing. The rest were rescued.
Birdi said that specialised divers who are searching the missing persons are searching at the sites where there is high probability of missing persons.
“These specialised divers have their own understanding of water and water currents and they are searching where there is high probability. They are searching for the bodies. We jave alerted all police stations along Jhelum to lookout for the bodies,” he added.
