Shipments of Apple's iPhone drop amid market recovery

(MENAFN) Despite a broader recovery in the smartphone market, Apple's iPhone experienced a notable decline in global shipments during the first quarter of this year. According to market intelligence firm IDC, Apple saw a 9.6 percent year-over-year decrease in shipments, dropping from 55.4 million units in the first quarter of 2023 to 50.1 million units in Q1 of this year. This decline led to a slip in Apple's overall global market share from 20.7 percent to 17.3 percent.



One of the key challenges for Apple comes from rising competitors in China, such as Xiaomi, which continue to pose significant competition in the smartphone landscape. Despite its iconic status, Apple is facing pressure from these challengers, impacting its market performance.



The decline in iPhone shipments stands in contrast to the performance of the broader smartphone market, which has been on a path to recovery. Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, also experienced a decline in shipments, albeit by a smaller margin of 0.7 percent compared to Apple.



IDC research director Nabila Popal noted that the smartphone market is evolving in response to the challenges of the past two years, with consumers showing a preference for higher-value devices and a willingness to hold onto their smartphones for longer periods. This trend is reflected in the growth of average selling prices (ASPs) in the market.



Furthermore, there is a notable shift in power among the top players in the smartphone industry, with adjustments in strategies expected to continue as the market navigates a post-recovery landscape. As competition intensifies and consumer preferences evolve, companies like Apple will need to adapt their strategies to maintain their position in the market.

