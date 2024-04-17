Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta wins new store at Copenhagen Airport, introducing exciting local pizza and craft beer concept

17.04.2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), is reinforcing its presence at Copenhagen Airport with a six-year contract for a new store. In line with its commitment to create authentic sense of place for travelers, Avolta recently opened much-loved local pizza concept, Neighbourhood, inviting passengers to taste its crispy sourdough pizzas, and a selection of craft beers from local hero, To Øl. The store opening builds on Avolta's comprehensive food and beverage (F&B) partnership with Copenhagen Airport and strengthens the company's commitment to creating an authentic sense of place for travelers, by showcasing unique local offerings that resonate with both residents and visitors. Neighbourhood serves a modern interpretation of the classic Italian pizza – made with sourdough, it's lighter and crispier. Taking flavor inspiration from around the world, the toppings are a seasonal unique combination of greens, vegetables, cheeses, seafood, meats and more, promising a fresh twist on a classic pizza. Travelers can choose from 15 beers on draft from To Øl, alongside the classic cocktails Neighbourhood's become known for downtown. Brewed in Denmark, To Øl is loved by locals and visitors alike, for its wide variety of contemporary beers, ranging from fresh and floral to hoppy, from light, to dark and strong. There is a beer to suit all tastes and pallets.



Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Avolta said:“It is a privilege to play a part in Copenhagen Airport's F&B development and to support its vision to introduce local heroes to the airport. We work with brands all over the world, from global household names through to our own bespoke concepts. What gets us really excited is translating local brands into high traffic heroes, to deliver a strong sense of place to our guests as they travel abroad or return home. Neighbourhood, Pizza and Craft Beer differentiates itself from typical pizza concepts with a high-quality offering in a casual and intimate atmosphere with views over the terminal.”



“Neighbourhood is a slice of Copenhagen and a beloved spot in the city. This is exactly the vibe and experience we want to share with the travelers in Copenhagen Airport. The combination of creative and flavorful pizzas, an impressive selection of drinks and great atmosphere has universal appeal," said Casper Frimann, Food & Beverage Business Partner, Copenhagen Airport.



Martin Beck Duedahl, Founder, Neighbourhood, Pizza & Craft Beer said:“Neighbourhood is all about Nordic cosiness, mixed with a different take on pizzas and paired with awesome drinks. We offer adventurers, travelers, colleagues, and good folk arriving home a cosy spot to enjoy a definitely NOT Italian pizza with a Nordic twist and a local Danish brew. Raised above the hustle of the main airport, we are here to send you off refreshed or welcome you back home safe."



This is Avolta's fifth dining outlet at Copenhagen Airport, adding to a diverse portfolio including Burger King and Copenhagen Coffee Lab in Terminal 2, plus Pier B and SMAG in Terminal 3.





About Copenhagen Airport



Copenhagen Airport in Kastrup (CPH) on the island of Amager was founded in 1925 and is among the oldest airports in Europe. From here, Danes and southern Swedes can fly directly to more than 160 destinations. The airport is also a traffic hub, which means that passengers fly from Scandinavia and Northern Europe via CPH and onwards to the rest of the world. The airport is one of the country's largest workplaces and houses more than 700 companies with 16,500 employees. The company Copenhagen Airports A/S has 2,400 employees. About Neighbourhood, Pizza & Craft Beer



Established in 2014 with their first Copenhagen downtown store in Istedgade, followed by a second in 2019, the three entrepreneurial brothers behind Neighbourhood have revolutionised the Copenhagen pizza scene with their distinctive Nordic flavours. Renowned for their signature sourdough base and thin, crispy crust, these innovators have mastered the art of infusing global flavours with local ingredients into their pizzas, from classic combinations to more daring ones. For further information:



