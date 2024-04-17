QGF Confident Of Staging Successful Gymnastics World Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) President and Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee Ali Al Hitmi yesterday expressed his confidence in hosting another successful edition of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, which begins at Aspire Women's Sports Committee hall today.

As many as 95 male and 55 female athletes representing 55 countries are taking part in the event, the final qualifying round for Paris Olympics.

“We are happy to host the major tournament for the 16th time in a row, and there is great work from all the committees participating in the organization to produce the current version in the best possible way,” Al Hitmi said yesterday

“We have great confidence in the ability of our entire team to deliver a successful event.”

The tournament organizing committee has allocated valuable prizes amounting to $50,000 for the tournament, distributed at a rate of $5,000 for each device, from the 10 devices being competed for, which are 6 for men and 4 for women for those in first to eighth places.

Yesterday, the teams participating in the tournament went through the main training sessions.