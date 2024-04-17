US Citizens In Australia Warned To Be 'Vigilant' And 'Exercise Caution'

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The US Embassy in Canberra is warning its citizens to 'remain vigilant' if travelling to Australia.

The updated travel advice was issued on its website in response to the Bondi Junction attack.

It urges US citizens to be aware of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness.

They have advised particular caution in congested areas.

The advice also recommends people avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity. (Sky News)