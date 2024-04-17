Russians Shell Ochakiv With Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Ochakiv and the waters of the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region at night.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, wrote about it on Telegram .

"At night, on April 17, at 00:56 a.m., the enemy fired artillery shells at the city of Ochakiv and the waters of the Ochakiv community. A residential building was damaged. There were no casualties," he said.



As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy launched two missiles and 64 airstrikes over the past day, and fired 75 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.