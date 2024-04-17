Flights From Tel Aviv Part Of Bilateral Air Agreement With US

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : No Israeli plane landed in Bangladesh recently, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on April 13 to clarify the confusion on two aircraft from Israel landing in Dhaka.

Both of the planes are registered in the US and belong to National Airlines, said CAAB.

Two flights of American National Airlines took off from Tel Aviv Airport on April 7 and landed in Dhaka Airport to ship Bangladeshi-made garments to Europe and Middle East, said the statement. The flights, carrying Bangladeshi RMG products, departed Dhaka Airport on April 12.

The flights were operated as part of bilateral agreements between Bangladesh and the US, Israeli authorities were not a stakeholder, CAAB said.