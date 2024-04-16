Flags Fly High As PSD Celebrates Jordanian Flag Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Monday commemorated the Jordanian Flag Day, an event annually observed on April 16th. The PSD said that all their buildings, vehicles, and equipment were adorned with the Jordanian flag, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Flags were distributed to citizens as a symbol of the importance of the flag and the timeless values it represents in the hearts of Jordanians.



The gesture also serves as a tribute to the continued commitment of Jordanians to uphold the banner of their nation and ensure its security and stability under the wise Hashemite leadership.