Techmediabreaks Bebuzee Inc. (BBUZ) Prepares To Launch Game-Changing Super App, Engages IBN For Corporate Communications Expertise

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bebuzee (OTC: BBUZ) , a pioneer in the social platform and streaming service industry, today announced that it is moving beyond its beta phase and is now gearing up for the official launch of its Super App. Poised to be the first Super App in America and Europe, Bebuzee is set to revolutionize the digital world by offering a comprehensive and seamless solution that integrates multiple services into a single platform.“The Bebuzee Super App is not just an app; it's a revolution. We're about to change the game by offering a comprehensive digital ecosystem that caters to every user's needs, all within a single platform,” said Joe Onyero, CEO of Bebuzee.“This is more than an app; it's a new way of life for social media users globally. We can't wait for everyone to experience the future of digital engagement.”

In addition, the company announced that it has selected

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives. Bebuzee's Super App is expected to allow members to watch a wide variety of content, such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows, on any internet-connected device. The company's technology scans the world's news, features and information-flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the internet in one place – a one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, photos, and more.

About Bebuzee Inc.

Bebuzee, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is at the vanguard of developing America's first Super App, Bebuzee. With a vision to redefine how we connect, engage and thrive in the digital era, Bebuzee is committed to delivering trusted and resilient digital solutions across a myriad of platforms. For further details, please visit

.

