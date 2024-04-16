US Supports Iraq In Joining WTO

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

At a meeting on Monday between Iraq's Minister of Planning, Mohammed Tameem, and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Iraq renewed its commitment to joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) and to protect intellectual property rights.

The United States has pledged support for a series of projects under the International Visitor Leadership Program aimed at developing expertise in these areas among Iraqis.

Both parties have recognized the importance of strategic projects and infrastructure development in Iraq, which will support regional integration and enhance international trade.

(Source: PMO)