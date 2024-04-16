Princess Basma Calls For Confronting Child Begging, Addressing Its Causes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) -- HRH Princess Basma bint Talal, honorary president of Save the Children (SC) Jordan, warned of the dangers of child begging, including child labor as a form of human trafficking and called for confronting this phenomenon, addressing its causes, and activating national laws that guarantee children's rights and protection, which is guaranteed by the Jordanian Constitution as well.Speaking at the closing ceremony of a project on enhancing the capacity of national regulations to protect and safeguard the rights of children in begging situations, Princess Basma stressed the importance of developing effective programs, interventions, and care to ensure that these children are permanently taken away from the streets and roads, and that they do not return to begging.The ceremony, organized by SC Jordan and the Justice Center for Legal Aid (JCLA), included the launch of an analytical study on the legal framework related to the protection of children in begging situations, and the recommendations of the policy paper and legal framework for the protection of children in begging situations.Princess Basma emphasized the importance of the project, which sheds light on one of the most vulnerable and fragile categories of children, pointing out the importance of working in a team spirit to change the approach to dealing with this group, and promote a rights-based protection system that respects the dignity of children.HRH commended all national partners working in the field of child protection, especially the Ministry of Social Development and the judiciary, for their role in protecting and safeguarding the rights of this group of vulnerable children, as well as the European Union, which supports the program.She also praised the efforts of the SC Jordan team on the 50th anniversary of its establishment, and its role in advocating for children's rights and defending them in all fields.For her part, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa said that the ministry attaches special importance to reducing begging cases through interventions and measures it provided, and included increasing and intensifying the number of daily campaigns across the Kingdom, increasing the scope of the paths allocated for campaigns in Amman, and limiting the bailing of arrested beggars.Bani Mustafa explained that the ministry's measures also include activating long sentences to ensure that beggars do not return to the street within a short period of time, and ensuring that the required interventions are carried out while they are present, in cooperation with strategic partners, especially the judiciary, public security department and relevant authorities.Deputy Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Jordan, Thibaut Moyer, emphasized the importance of ensuring the rights of children and keeping them off the streets for a just society and building a better future for them and Jordan.He pointed to the EU's commitment to supporting initiatives that provide opportunities and protection for all children, and the role that civil society organizations can play in fighting poverty, which is a cause of child begging.SC CEO Diala Khumra called for unifying efforts to provide protection for this group of children and guarantee their right to a happy and safe childhood and their basic rights to survival, development, education and participation.JCLA Director, Hadeel AbdulAziz, said that in light of the results of the project and the recommendations of the study, the JCLA will take a set of steps and measures that will contribute to translating legislation and strategies to improve the life of children and their families.A study on exploited children in begging was also presented at the ceremony.