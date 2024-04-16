Turkiye, US Discuss Bilateral Ties, Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 16 (KUNA) -- Turkiye and the United States, on Tuesday, discussed bilateral relations, the Israeli occupation entity's attacks on the Palestinians, and developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Turkish (Anadolu) news Agency reported that this came during a meeting in Ankara between Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief advisor to the Turkish President, and an American delegation headed by Undersecretary of State for Administrative Affairs John Bass.

The two sides also touched on Turkish-American relations, Israeli attacks on the Palestinians, and the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The latest developments between Iran and the Israeli occupation entity and the Azerbaijani-Armenian file were discussed. (end)

