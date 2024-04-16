Two BSP Mlas From Rajasthan Join Shiv Sena In Mumbai

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) In a setback to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Rajasthan, two party MLAs -- Manoj Kumar and Jaswant Singh Gurjar -- joined the Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

While Kumar is the MLA from Sudalpur, Gurjar is the legislator from Badi in Rajasthan.

In the Assembly elections held in Rajasthan in December last year, the BSP won two seats. While Kumar defeated Congress' Krishna Poonia, Gurjar got the better of BJP's Giriraj Malinga.

To recall, in the 2008 Assembly polls, the BSP won six seats but all its legislators joined the Congress a year later.

Similarly, in 2018, the BSP won six seats but all its MLAs later joined the Congress.