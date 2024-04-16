EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EEW Energy from Waste relies on outsourcing IT to DATAGROUP

16.04.2024 / 13:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EEW Energy from Waste relies on outsourcing IT to DATAGROUP Pliezhausen, 11 April 2024. EEW Energy from Waste GmbH (EEW), one of the leading companies in waste disposal and energy supply in Germany, will make use of full IT outsourcing in the cloud with DATAGROUP. The contract has a term of five years and a volume of more than EUR 5m per year. More than 1,400 employees at EEW will benefit from the IT services of DATAGROUP. The company's infrastructure will be migrated from a classical data center to a modern cloud environment with support being provided in the form of private cloud services over the term of the contract. Furthermore, DATAGROUP will take on logistics and client management of EEW's office IT and provide on-site support for its employees. It is a full IT outsourcing contract that also includes application management, network and Teams telephony management as well as security services. EEW is currently going through transition with DATAGROUP. The process is expected to be completed at the end of the year. “Our IT services focus on security and flexibility as core values, especially in a time when IT is the basis of all business processes. We offer our customers not only advanced technology solutions, but also certainty that their business is secure and efficient in an ever-changing digital landscape”, says Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.“For DATAGROUP, in turn, long-term contracts with customers guarantee reliable income for many years.” “The strategic decision to migrate our IT infrastructure from a traditional data center to the cloud ensures that we can respond fast and agile to new or changing business requirements. In this context, we attach great importance to the security of our IT system and to cost optimization”, explains Timo Poppe, CEO von EEW.

Scalability and flexibility of IT services will increase with DATAGROUP as a partner at EEW's side, whilst the CO2 footprint will decrease due to the shift of workload to energy-efficient hyperscalers and the use of state-of-the-art workstation hardware. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. About EEW EEW Energy from Waste GmbH (EEW) is one of the leading companies in Europe in the field of thermal recovery of waste and sewage sludge. EEW Energy from Waste is already making an important contribution towards protecting the climate and resources and is a key player in the circular economy Our corporate group currently operates 17 sites that can process around 5 million tonnes of waste per year. The more than 1,400 employees at our plants ensure that the energy stored in waste is utilised, the volume of waste is reduced, the hazards caused by waste are eliminated safely and without negative impact, and that scrap metals and compound materials are recycled. Moreover, we efficiently utilise the energy contained in waste to generate process steam for industrial plants, district heating for residential areas and environmentally sustainable electricity. n line with our vision for the future, we have set a goal to be climate neutral by 2030 and climate positive by 2045. A key measure in addition to carbon reduction will be carbon capture at our facilities. The captured carbon will be partly stored underground or utilised as a valuable feedstock for chemical products in a carbon-neutral economy of the future.

Contact Sarah Berger-Niemann

Corporate Communications

... Anke Banaschewski

Investor Relations

...



DATAGROUP SE

Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7

D-72124 Pliezhausen





16.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: DATAGROUP SE Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7 72124 Pliezhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7127 970 000 Fax: +49 (0)7127 970 033 Internet: ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7 WKN: A0JC8S Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 1881729



End of News EQS News Service