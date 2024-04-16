SEE's AUTOBAG® Brand Curbside-Recyclable Paper Mailers Win Design Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're honored that the AUTOBAG® brand curbside-recyclable paper mailers won a Best in Class E-Commerce Package Innovation Design award at the 2024 PAC Global Awards!

Designed to run on our AUTOBAG® brand 850S paper bagging and printing system, these all-paper mailers are making e-commerce fulfillment more sustainable.

Thank you and congratulations to everyone at SEE who made this possible!

About SEE

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® food packaging, LIQUIBOX ® liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

