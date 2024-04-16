Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds for guard and protection

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) When choosing a dog breed for guard and protection, several variables must be considered, including temperament, trainability, size, and loyalty. Here are seven dog breeds known for their ability to defend and protect.

Known for their intelligence, loyalty, and versatility, German Shepherds are commonly used as police and military dogs due to their protective instincts and obedience.

Protective and confident Rottweilers are great guard dogs. They love their family and can protect them with training.

Agile and alert, Dobermans are known for their fierce loyalty and protective instincts. With proper training and socialization, they can be excellent guard dogs.

Like German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois are often used in police and military roles due to their intelligence, agility, and protective nature.

Despite their large size, Bullmastiffs are known for their gentle and affectionate demeanour toward their families while being naturally protective.



This muscular and powerful Italian breed is known for its protective instincts and loyalty to its family. Cane Corsos are vigilant guardians and can effectively deter intruders.

Kangals are huge, defensive canines originally bred to defend cattle in Turkey. They are brave and dedicated territorial defenders.