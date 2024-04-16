Excision Biotherapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Of HSV-1 Keratitis Data At CRISPRMED24 Conference On April 24 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. (“Excision”, the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies to cure serious latent viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will make an oral presentation on April 24, 2024, at CRISPRMED24, the first CRISPR Medicine Conference, which is being held from April 23-25 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The presentation will highlight new data from the Company's emerging preclinical program for herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 Keratitis).

Presentation details:

Title: CRISPR/Cas9-mediated gene editing delivered by a single AAV vector inhibits viral reactivation of HSV-1 in a latent rabbit keratitis model

Session Title : Pre-clinical/Clinical Trials II

Abstract : 81

Presenter : Kevin Luk, Excision BioTherapeutics

Location : Ballroom 3

Date/Time : April 24, 2024, 16:45 to 18:25 pm (CEST)

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc. develops CRISPR-based medicines as potential cures for serious latent viral infectious diseases based on its proprietary multiplexed gene editing platform that unites next-generation CRISPR nucleases with a novel gene editing approach to develop curative therapies. The Company's pipeline targets large, underserved markets including herpes simplex virus-1 keratitis (HSV-1 keratitis), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus-1 (HIV-1). Excision's foundational technologies were developed in the laboratories of Dr. Kamel Khalili at Temple University and Dr. Jennifer Doudna at the University of California, Berkeley. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors

917-355-2395

...