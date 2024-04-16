(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
A delegation from Iraq, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Tameem, met with a delegation from the United States government, headed by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in the High-Level Coordination Committee (HCC) meeting yesterday, April 15th.
The meeting was held in accordance with the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) between Iraq and the United States.
According to a statement issued after the meeting, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) , a part of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) , will provide a $50 million loan to the National Bank of Iraq in support of private sector development in Iraq.
This loan, facilitated by USAID, aims to extend credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on businesses without previous banking relationships and those led by women.
(Source: PMO)
The post US to Provide $50m Funding for Small Businesses in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News .
MENAFN16042024000217011061ID1108100137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.