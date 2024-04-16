US To Provide $50M Funding For Small Businesses In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A delegation from Iraq, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning Mohammed Tameem, met with a delegation from the United States government, headed by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, in the High-Level Coordination Committee (HCC) meeting yesterday, April 15th.

The meeting was held in accordance with the 2008 Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) between Iraq and the United States.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) , a part of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) , will provide a $50 million loan to the National Bank of Iraq in support of private sector development in Iraq.

This loan, facilitated by USAID, aims to extend credit to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a focus on businesses without previous banking relationships and those led by women.

(Source: PMO)

