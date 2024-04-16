Ukraine's Law On Military Draft Forwarded To President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bill on amendments to certain legislative acts regarding military service, mobilization, and military registration, recently adopted by Ukraine's Parliament, has been sent to President Volodymyr Zedensky for signing.

That's according to the parliament press service , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that yesterday, April 15, the bill was signed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, before being forwarded to President Volodymyr Zelensky today.

The law stipulates that male citizens aged 25 to 60 are subject to mobilization.

Until mobilization is recalled, men aged 18 to 60 shall always carry a military registration ID on them to produce it at the request of police, draft officers, or border guards.

UK intelligence analyzessigned by Putin on Russian military and their families

After the law is published, all conscripts shall update with the draft offices data on their residence address, contact information, and other military records. They can do this at draft offices, centers for administrative services, or via an application.

The new legislation clearly sets categories of conscript-age men exempted from military draft, including for certain health and family reasons.

Among motivational norms, the bill contains provisions allowing conscripts to independently choose a unit of preference.

Invaders in Mariupol plan "" for May

An additional leave and reward are provided for the destruction or capture of enemy military hardware or equipment. Annual basic leave shall be granted in parts during the calendar year, with the main part set at 15 days or more.

One month of service counts as three if the person is directly deployed in combat areas while martial law is in place.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed at second reading the bill on mobilization. The legislative initiative saw support from 283 MPs.