The global medical spa market is analyzed in terms of key competitors' percentage market share in 2023, along with their competitive market presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The convergence of beauty and medicine characterizes medical spas, with a robust outlook for the beauty industry serving as the foundation for market growth.



Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.7% CAGR and reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is estimated at 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.9% CAGR

A global economic outlook is provided alongside an overview of medical spas and their benefits. Recent market activity is also discussed, followed by insights into world brands operating in this sector.

The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.

