Punyam Academy Launches Certified HACCP Training Courses For Level-1 And Level-2

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is happy to launch the HACCP training courses for Level-1 and Level-2 with certification. The HACCP training courses provide knowledge and awareness of HACCP, HACCP documents, and food hazards, to achieve that certification.



The HACCP Level-1 training course covers personal hygiene practices, cleaning and sanitization, and pest control management for safe food processing. The course is useful for HACCP level-1 personnel working in food organizations like processing companies, eateries, and stores. The course is an E-learning option, allowing learners to enrol anytime, anywhere, and no schedule is required to access the course.



Comprehensive information on fundamental HACCP requirements, documentation, food safety culture, dangers, allergies, and allergens, as well as premises requirements and the design of food handling equipment, is provided by the HACCP level 2 training - online certification course. The course includes cleaning and sanitization procedures for safe food processing, pest control management, and personal hygiene standards. Individuals who work in food-related businesses, such as restaurants, grocery shops, and processing industries, should take the online course. Enrolment is open at any time, and access to the course materials are not time-sensitive. Those who work in food organizations will find the course ideal.



HACCP training course includes video sessions which are recorded by the auditors, ISO consultants, implementers, and trainers. To better know the HACCP topics handouts are in pdf formats and easily download. HACCP level-1 and level-2 training for companies that manufacture and process food is taught in the online course. Supervisors of food chains, companies that manufacture and process food, employees, members of the food safety team, junior supervisors, food handlers, management representatives, and anyone wishing to start a new food business can all benefit from it. The training gives participants the abilities and information needed to guarantee the security and well-being of food goods and services. To get more information about the HACCP level-1 training, visit here:



About Punyam Academy

Famous training provider Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. specializes in e-learning courses, documentation, PowerPoint presentations, e-books, and KPO services for client and third-party audits. Punyam Academy is at the forefront of the e-learning, training, and certification business for ISO certification and other forms of management system standards. Among the many courses Punyam Academy specializes in providing the food safety officers, risk managers, SA 8000 auditors, instrument calibration, and other services. Additional courses cover ISO 9001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 17025, ISO 15189, ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and more than 50 management systems awareness, auditor, and lead auditor training.















Company :-Punyam Academy

User :- Punyam Academy

Email :...

Mobile:- 9428746117

Url :-

Other articles by Punyam Academy