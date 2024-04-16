RJAF Enhances Air Sorties To Safeguard Kingdom's Airspace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) has escalated its aerial operations as of 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday to prevent any unauthorized intrusion into the Kingdom's airspace, stated a spokesperson for the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army, early Tuesday.The JAF spokesperson emphasized that this measure reaffirms Jordan's unwavering stance against the unauthorized use of its airspace for any purpose, underscoring its violation of Jordanian sovereignty and potential risks to homeland security and the safety of its citizens.The JAF spokesperson urged the public to refrain from succumbing to unfounded rumors that may instill fear in the community, advising them to seek information from credible sources.