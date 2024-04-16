Mass Stabbing As Knifeman Attacks Bishop In Australian Church

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (KUNA) -- Australian police said on Tuesday that the knife attack during a Sydney church service was a "terrorist-motivated" attack by the suspect's religious extremism; at least four people were injured including bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said in a news conference that the police believed there are elements related to religiously motivated extremism and declared the incident as act of terrorism.

She added that it was a premeditated attack when the 15-year-old assailant headed to the church with a knife, police believe the attacker was acting alone, saying the suspect was known to the police but was not on any terrorist watch list.

On his part, the Director-General of Security of Australia, Mike Burgess said in a similar statement that the suspect was acting alone and that there was no immediate need to raise the national terrorism threat level.

Emergency staff at hospitals said they treated about 30 people after the clash outside the church, where seven people were injured, including several policemen, were taken to hospitals after being injured in a clash with protesters.

The stabbing attack sparked clashes outside the church between the police and more than 500 bishop followers who demanded that the attacker be handed over, with some police injured, 20 of their cards damaged, and some homes damaged when demonstrators threw bottles, bricks and other objects.

Premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns urged people not to take the law into their own hands, saying that there will be confrontations with law forces if there are any attempts at acts of violence in Sydney.

In a joint statement with several Christian and Muslim leaders in Australia, Minns called for everyone to be respectful and calm and show unity in a time like this.

It was the second stabbing attack in just three days in Australia's most populated city, Sydney, after a knife a stabbing on Saturday at a beach mall in Bondi killed six people. (end)

