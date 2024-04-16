PM Mustafa Calls On International Community To Take Action To Stop Israeli Aggression.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Mustafa, today called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during a meeting in Ramallah with 50 members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Palestine and representatives of international organizations and institutions.

During the meeting, Mustafa called on the international community to boost the relief efforts and curb colonist attacks in the West Bank that are escalating daily.

With the continued aggression of the occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, villages and towns in the West Bank are witnessing attacks by colonists, under the protection of the occupation army, the Prime Minister said.

He also reviewed the government's work priorities, namely strengthening the relief and humanitarian efforts, providing basic services in the blockaded Gaza Strip, moving forward with institutional reform, and achieving economic recovery and stability.

Mustafa stressed the necessity of opening all crossings with Gaza and redoubling efforts to provide greater aid to meet emergency humanitarian and relief needs in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

He also informed the audience of the difficult financial situation that the government is going through as a result of illegal tax deductions withheld by Israel, which has undermined the government's ability to fulfill its obligations, in addition to the decline in international support.

He affirmed that achieving peace and stability in the region is based on ending the colonial occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, urging the international community to recognize the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations.

Mustafa called on members of the diplomatic corps, international organizations and institutions to visit the places affected by colonist attacks, to see closely the extent of and halt these attacks, and hold their perpetrators accountable.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and providing continued support to it, calling on countries that suspended support to resume it, to ensure the continued provision of services to the Palestinian people in the refugee camps.