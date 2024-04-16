Firing Outside Salman Khan's Home: Suspects Did 3 Recce Missions, Stayed In Panvel For 15 Days

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The suspected gunmen who allegedly fired shots at actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra are believed to have conducted two or three reconnaissance missions while staying in Panvel for 15 days. Prior to the incident, CCTV footage captured the duo, clad in caps and T-shirts and carrying backpacks, walking near Khan's home.

Also Read: Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: What we know so far

Khan's farmhouse, situated in Panvel as well, is part of the investigation. Initial findings suggest that the plot originated in Canada, orchestrated by a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, notorious for the murder of Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala.



An officer speculated, "The shooters might have been instructed by their handlers to instil fear in the actor by firing at his residence. During Eid celebrations two days ago, when Khan greeted fans from his balcony, the assailants could have been present but refrained from action due to heightened police presence."

The two assailants, riding a motorcycle and donning helmets, discharged five rounds outside Salman Khan's home at approximately 5 am on Sunday. One bullet casing was discovered on his balcony. Analysis by the city Forensic Science Laboratory suggests the firearm used was likely a locally manufactured pistol.

Authorities surmise that the shooters' aim was not to physically harm Khan but rather to intimidate him, evident from their indiscriminate firing during the early hours.

The state home department subsequently transferred the case to the city crime branch. Since November 2022, Khan's security detail has been upgraded to Y-Plus status due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

In response to these threats, Khan obtained a personal arms license last year, which was promptly issued. Additionally, his security measures were reassessed by the police in November 2023 following another threat from the Bishnoi gang, which was conveyed through a Facebook post directed at Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal.

Anmol Bishnoi, believed to be the nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly orchestrated the attack using a gangster named Rohit Godara, based in Canada. Godara enlisted the help of two individuals, including Kalu, who has a criminal record involving robbery, theft, and illegal possession of weapons. Kalu is said to have established ties with Godara's gang while incarcerated in Tihar jail.

Anmol Bishnoi purportedly claimed responsibility for the shooting in an online post, with police tracing the post's VPN to Portugal.

A Mumbai ATS team, consisting of three additional SPs, interrogated Rithik Boxer, an associate of Godara and Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Sodala jail, Jaipur. Boxer, with multiple cases against him in Jaipur, Hanumangarh, and Bikaner, was apprehended in Raxaul while attempting to enter India from Nepal in March 2023.

On January 28 of this year, armed assailants opened fire at a private club in Jaipur, a crime for which Boxer claimed responsibility on social media. He demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from the club owner, with Godara also seeking payment.

Subsequently, Boxer, along with Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, was questioned by the Mumbai team. Additionally, inquiries were made at a juvenile facility from which two minors were coerced by Bishnoi into committing a murder in Rohtak. The minors were apprehended at the Nepal border.

The city crime branch swiftly made two arrests in connection to the shooting at Salman Khan's residence, detaining the suspects in Bhuj, Gujarat, within a day of the incident. Both individuals are natives of Bihar, according to police reports.

Also Read: Pakistan claims India's hand in 'targeted killing' of Sarabjit Singh's murderer Amir Sarfaraz