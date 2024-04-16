Patanjali Misleading Ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya Ready For 'Public Apology'; SC Next Hearing On April 23

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Tuesday (April 16) granted yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd MD Balkrishna Acharya a week's time to rectify the alleged contempt charges against them after their legal representatives offered to issue a public apology in the misleading advertisements case.

Representing Ramdev and Balkrishna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi expressed their willingness to issue a public apology during the court proceedings. The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah adjourned the matter to April 23, allowing the defendants time to comply with the court's directives.

Both Ramdev and Balkrishna were present in court, and the bench urged them to engage directly with the judiciary to foster a stronger connection. The ongoing hearing involves an interaction between the bench and Ramdev regarding the issue at hand.

In response to previous orders and observations by the apex court, Ramdev and Balkrishna have submitted separate affidavits tendering an unconditional apology for the breach of statements recorded in the court's November 21, 2023 order.

This order stressed the assurance from Patanjali Ayurved's counsel that there would be no further violations of laws, particularly regarding advertising or product branding, and no dissemination of statements claiming medicinal efficacy in the media.

The case highlights the importance of compliance with legal standards in advertising and branding, especially concerning claims related to medicinal products.