BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood Actor, Director Dwarakish Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran Sandalwood actor, Dwarakish has passed away due to prolonged illness. He was 81 years old.

Dwarakish started his career in the Kannada film industry in 1964 with the movie Veera Sankalpa and has been involved in numerous films as an actor, comedian, and supporting actor.

Family sources have announced that the mortal remains will be kept at the house near Parappa's Agrahara, where arrangements will be made for the fans to pay their last respects.

Dwarakish was born on August 19, 1942, in Hunsur, Mysore district. His father was Shamrao, and his mother was Jayamma. He received his elementary education at Sharada Vilas & Banumya School, followed by further education at CPC Polytechnic College, where he pursued Mechanical Engineering.

What makes Dwarakish the finest actor that he is?

Alongside the late actor Vishnuvardhan, he formed the well-known duo referred to as "Kalla-kulla". They shared a strong friendship and collaborated in many of Dwarkeesh Vishnu's movies. In 1966, Dwarakish co-produced the film Mamateya Bandhana with two others.

In 1969, he advanced to become an independent producer by investing in the movie Mayor Muttanna starring Dr. Rajkumar. Dwarakish made history as the first Kannada producer to introduce Kishore Kumar to the Kannada film industry. The song "Aadu Aata Aadu" from their collaboration soared to immense popularity.

He produced the first Kannada film to be shot outside India.

Later, he co-founded Bharat Auto Spare Store with his brother. However, in 1963, he left the business to pursue acting. He entered the Kannada film industry in 1964 with the movie Veera Sankalpa, and eventually independently produced the movie Muthana. Dwarkeesh is credited with appearing in more than 200 films and producing 53 films.

