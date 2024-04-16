Is Disha Patani In Depression? Social Media User Asks, 'Why Can't She Move On?' Check Out Her Posts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Disha Patani reportedly struggles to move on from her previous relationship with Tiger Shroff. A photograph also showed Disha chatting with one of her fans, wherein she confirmed she was going through a difficult phase in her life.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani dated a few years before parting ways in 2022. Tiger and Disha maintained a strong friendship despite parting ways and were frequently seen together.

While initially, the duo never confirmed their dating rumours, Tiger has now accepted that he was in a relationship and has moved on in his life. However, it looks like Disha has been finding it difficult to get over Tiger, whom she loved with all her heart.

A netizen recently revealed a few screenshots of Disha Patani's social media posts following her split with Tiger Shroff. The images depicted some enigmatic posts made by the actress regarding grief, pain, and lost dreams.

A photo also showed Disha chatting with one of her followers, in which she appeared to corroborate that she is going through a terrible time in her life. Sharing the post, the netizen said, "Why can't Disha move on?"

The netizen also said that Disha Patani was never happy after her separation from Tiger Shroff. Her Instagram DP has been the same since January 2023, although her social media participation has been minimal. As a result, the actress has begun to lose supporters who formerly adored her.

Furthermore, it was alleged that Disha's BFF, Mouni Roy, brought her to Thailand to help her recover from her depression.

Mouni allegedly apparently sought to match Disha up with a guy called Thomas, whom they met on vacation. But none of it truly helped Disha move on from Tiger.

After the post was uploaded online, numerous netizens swamped the comment area with their thoughts. While some praised Disha for her unselfish love for Tiger Shroff, others chastised the actor for manipulating her for personal gain.

A user penned, "Have you ever had a breakup where the other person has made you feel like an option and won't let you move on by mentioning every now and then for fame? It has been just two years. At the end of the day, she is also just a girl who had her heart broken." Another wrote, "She's always so pretty and cheerful. I can't even imagine her being sad, but I'm happy that she isn't with Tiger anymore. I don't like that chap one bit."