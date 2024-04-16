STEPN Partners With Adidas For NFT Sneakers

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Adidas and Stepn - a fitness app on Solana - have partnered to release over 1,000 NFTs sneakers. These unique tokens will unveil the Stepn x Adidas Genesis Sneakers collection, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of fitness, fashion, and blockchain technology.

Plans for Additional NFT Releases Revealed

On Apr. 15, Solana-based fitness app Stepn took to Twitter to announce their recent collaboration with popular clothing and shoe brand Adidas for NFT sneakers, titled“Stepn x Adidas Genesis Sneakers.” The partnership, which, according to Stepn, goes beyond NFTs, offering digital assets that inspire a healthier, more active lifestyle.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a year-long partnership between the two companies. Stepn has revealed plans for additional NFT releases and physical wearable items as part of this collaboration. The Genesis collection will launch on Apr. 17, 2024, on Stepn's sister platform, the Mooar NFT marketplace.

Adidas has previously explored the crypto and Web3 space through partnerships with Coinbase, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Bugatti. Stepn, recognized for its move-to-earn (M2E) model, rewards users with GMT tokens for outdoor walking or running activities and boasts over 5 million registered users. The collaboration with Adidas signals a shift in the move-to-earn industry, blending digital and physical experiences to engage fitness enthusiasts.

Stepn's CEO - Shiti Manghani - believes this“phygital” collaboration can appeal to a broader audience beyond crypto enthusiasts, attracting individuals seeking motivation and exclusive rewards for their fitness endeavors. Meanwhile, Stepn has also warned that the post made today, Apr.15, 2024, is the only announcement post. They also advised users to double-check an account's authenticity before clicking links.