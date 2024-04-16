Israeli Occupation Army Leaves Widespread Destruction Across Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Wesam Abu-Zaid

GAZA, April 16 (KUNA) -- As soon as the Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Khan Yunis, the scale of the massive destruction by the Israeli aggression began to unfold through residential buildings, public facilities and roads after four months of incursion.

Thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in ruins due to the destruction that affected all civilian neighborhoods alongside all their facilities, including Al-Amal Hospital and Nasser Medical Complex.

Civil defense teams are still trying to extract the martyrs from under the rubble due to lack of capabilities, which led to the decomposition of bodies of the martyrs under the rubble.

Since the withdrawal of the occupation army last week, the municipality teams have been trying to fix the water wells in addition to trying to open some roads to enable Palestinian families to move between neighborhoods.

The occupation army committed series of crimes against civilians, medical and press staff, and arrested hundreds of others, including doctors, patients and displaced people from the north. (end)

