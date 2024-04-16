Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh Drops Video With 'Har Paristhiti Mein Saath' Abhijit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, on Tuesday, dedicated a video to her“favourite” friend, her caretaker Abhijit, sharing how he is there for her in every situation.

Akshara, who participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' took to Instagram, and dropped a reel, wherein we can see Akshara wearing a green saree and Abhijit opening an umbrella for her on the set of her project.

He can be seen holding a mini fan for Akshara, and both can be seen dancing and making fun videos in the vanity van.

The post is captioned: "Is reel me mujhe aur koi nahi dikha sivaay mera pyara baccha Abhijit ke jo na sirf caretaker hai, mere 24 hours ka saathi hai...jo mere ek ek chiz ka khayal rakhta hai. Thankyou for everything...Abhijit tujhse acchha dost to mera koi ho hi nahi sakta jo mere har paristhiti mere saath hota hai...Mann nahi lag raha hai aaja jaldi #aksharasingh #reelsinstagram.”

On the work front, Akshara was recently seen in the new music video titled 'Defender', alongside Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

Akshara has also featured in projects like 'Porus', 'Satya', 'Tabadala', and 'Dhadkan'.