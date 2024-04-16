Manufacturing sales in Canada surge 0.7 percent in February

(MENAFN) According to preliminary figures released by the Commerce Department on Monday, the retail sector in the United States demonstrated noteworthy resilience and growth in March. Retail sales surged by 0.7 percent to reach a total of USD709.6 billion, surpassing market expectations which had forecasted a more modest increase of 0.4 percent. This positive momentum follows an upward revision of February's figures to USD704.5 billion, indicating a solid 0.9 percent gain. The revised data underscores the ongoing strength and buoyancy of consumer spending within the American economy.



On an annual basis, retail sales in March showed a robust 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year, showcasing sustained consumer confidence and purchasing power. This upward trajectory in retail activity aligns with broader economic indicators suggesting a favorable outlook for consumer sentiment and expenditure.



The Commerce Department's statement also highlighted that total sales for the period spanning January 2024 through March 2024 recorded a 2.1 percent increase compared to the corresponding period a year earlier. This longer-term perspective underscores a consistent upward trend in retail sales, signaling positive momentum for economic growth and stability.



These encouraging trends in retail sales reflect the resilience and dynamism of the US consumer market, which serves as a significant driver of overall economic activity. With consumer demand remaining robust, there is growing speculation about the timing of potential adjustments to monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. The continued strength in retail sales raises questions about whether the anticipated first interest rate cut could be postponed, as policymakers may opt to monitor economic indicators closely before implementing any significant changes.

