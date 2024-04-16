BJP Announces Candidates For Two LS Seats, Four Assembly Bypolls In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday announced two candidates for Lok Sabha and four for Vidhan Sabha by-elections.

The party has named Vishwadeep Singh for Firozabad and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria for the Lok Sabha polls.

For the four by-elections in Vidhan Sabha, the party has named O.P. Srivastava from the Lucknow east seat. This seat fell vacant following the demise of former Minister Ashutosh Tandon Gopal ji.

The BJP candidate from the Dadraul Assembly seat will be Arvind Singh. The Assembly seat of Dadraul fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Manvendra Singh on January 5.

The party has named Shailendra Singh Shailu for the Gainsari seat which was declared vacant after the demise of Samajwadi Party MLA Shiv Pratap Yadav on January 26.

Shravan Gond is the BJP candidate for the Duddhi Assembly seat which fell vacant following the disqualification of the BJP's Ramdular Gond from the House after being getting convicted in a rape case. Gond was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl nine years ago.

Bypoll to four Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.