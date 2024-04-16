Incessant Rains: Schools Upto 8Th Standard To Remain Closed In Kupwara Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In view of the unfavourable weather conditions, authorities on Tuesday said that the educational institutions upto 8th standard shall remain closed in frontier Kupwara district on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara in a communique has said,“All the Institutions both Private and Government upto 8th standard shall remain closed today on 16-04-2024 in view of the heavy rainfall followed by avalanche warning issued by JKDMA inorder to ensure the safety of students.”ADVERTISEMENT
Pertinently, Kashmir valley has witnessed incessant rains from past few days.
