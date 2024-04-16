Incessant Rains: Schools Upto 8Th Standard To Remain Closed In Kupwara Today

Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara in a communique has said,“All the Institutions both Private and Government upto 8th standard shall remain closed today on 16-04-2024 in view of the heavy rainfall followed by avalanche warning issued by JKDMA inorder to ensure the safety of students.”

Pertinently, Kashmir valley has witnessed incessant rains from past few days.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now