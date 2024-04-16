Mindcypress To Conduct A FREE Webinar For Finance Professionals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Baltimore, United States, 16th April, 2024 - MindCypress, a leading provider of online courses and professional development programs, is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar tailored for finance professionals. This exclusive webinar, focusing on the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), will delve into the topic of "Property Plant and Equipment: Initial Recognition as per IAS."



Details of the webinar are as follows:



Course Name: IFRS



Topic Name: Property Plant and Equipment: Initial Recognition of a property plant and equipment as per IAS

Trainer: Vinay Nahar

Duration: 1 Hour

Date: 18th April 2024

Timing: 14:30 GMT to 15:30 GMT



During this insightful session, participants will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the initial recognition of property, plant, and equipment in accordance with the International Accounting Standards (IAS). Led by esteemed trainer Vinay Nahar, the webinar will cover key principles, considerations, and best practices for recognizing and accounting for tangible assets.



Vinay Nahar brings extensive expertise in financial reporting and IFRS compliance, making him the ideal instructor to guide participants through the intricacies of property plant and equipment recognition. With his wealth of knowledge and practical insights, attendees can expect to deepen their understanding of IFRS guidelines and enhance their professional skills.



"We are excited to offer this free webinar for finance professionals seeking to expand their knowledge of IFRS," said the Director at MindCypress. "At MindCypress, we are committed to providing accessible and high-quality learning opportunities to professionals worldwide. This webinar is designed to empower finance professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their careers."



Registration for the webinar is now open on the MindCypress website. Interested individuals can fill the IFRS Webinar Enrollment Form to reserve their spot and secure access to this informative session.



About MindCypress



MindCypress is a premier provider of online courses and professional development programs, catering to individuals and organizations across various industries. With a diverse range of courses spanning finance, marketing, technology, and more, MindCypress is dedicated to empowering lifelong learners with accessible, flexible, and relevant learning solutions. Through its innovative online platform and expert-led instruction, MindCypress enables professionals to enhance their skills, advance their careers, and achieve their goals.



