Lara Dutta Turns 46, 6 Lesser-Known Facts About The 2000 Miss Universe


4/15/2024 11:00:11 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On April 15, 2024, Lara Dutta turns a year older, so let us look at some of her unknown facts.

Beauty Queen

Before entering the film industry, Lara Dutta gained recognition by winning the Miss Universe title in 2000. She was the second Indian woman to win the prestigious beauty pageant, after Sushmita Sen in 1994.



Lara Dutta holds a degree in Economics from the University of Mumbai. She was also a keen sportsperson and played basketball at the national level.

Multilingual

Lara Dutta is fluent in several languages, including English, Hindi, and Kannada. Her ability to speak multiple languages has helped her in her acting career, particularly in regional cinema.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Apart from her acting career, Lara Dutta has ventured into entrepreneurship. She co-owns a production company called Bheegi Basanti Entertainment and launched her skincare brand named Arias Beauty in 2019.

Humanitarian Work

Lara Dutta is actively involved in various philanthropic activities. She supports several charitable organizations and causes, including campaigns for the education and empowerment of underprivileged children.

Film Debut

While 'Andaaz' (2003) marked Lara Dutta's debut as a leading actress in Bollywood, she made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the film "Arasatchi" (2002), a Tamil-language film.

