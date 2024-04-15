Made In Ukraine: Economy Ministry, Mastercard Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Economy Ministry and the global technology company, Mastercard, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation related to the implementation of the 'Made in Ukraine' policy.

The relevant statement was made by the ministry's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Mastercard Eastern Europe Division President Yasemin Bedir and Mastercard CEO in Ukraine and Moldova Inga Andreeva.

The memorandum provides for cooperation in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, namely improving digital business processes (digital solutions for accepting payments, issuing electronic receipts, raising awareness of innovative financial trends).

Additionally, the parties will jointly work in the field of expert and technological partnership in implementing the national cashback programme for Ukrainian goods in support of the 'Made in Ukraine' platform and communication campaigns of the Ukrainian Economy Ministry.

“Despite the war, constant missile attacks, blackouts, disrupted supply chains, and a shortage of workers, domestic entrepreneurs continue to work. That is why the government policy 'Made in Ukraine' is aimed at supporting them, enabling them to develop through different government programmes, and stimulating the demand for domestic products and services both in Ukraine and abroad,” Svyrydenko noted.

A reminder that, on January 26, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform 'Made in Ukraine'. The platform is intended to ensure an effective dialogue and combine the efforts of government authorities and businesses, encourage the business activity of Ukrainian producers, promote Ukrainian products, improve the investment climate, create economic conditions for Ukraine's recovery, modernization and economic growth, as well as encourage Ukrainian citizens to return from abroad.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry