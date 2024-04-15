RJAF Increases Its Sorties To Prevent Penetration Of Kingdom's Airspace

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 16 (Petra) -- The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) said that at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday it had increased its sorties to prevent any air penetration and defend the Kingdom's airspace, the spokesperson for the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army announced on early Tuesday.JAF spokesperson added that this action confirms Jordan's firm position not to allow any party to use Jordanian airspace for any purpose, as it constitutes an infringement on Jordanian sovereignty and may jeopardize the homeland's security and the safety of its citizens.JAF spokesperson urged the public not be tempted by rumors that can incite fear in the community, to get their information from legitimate sources.