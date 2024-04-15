Mumbai Airport Runways To Be Shut 6 Hours On May 9 For Pre-Monsoon Revamp

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on May 9, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, an official said here on Monday.
The runway closures will be implemented for six hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 9, and all normal operations will resume thereafter at the CSMIA.
A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has also been issued to enhance runway resilience and ensure smooth operations, particularly during the monsoon season, said an official spokesperson.
