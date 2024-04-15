Kuwait Team Gear Up For IIHF World Championship Division IV Showdowns

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait national ice hockey team completed Monday preparations for the 2024 IIHF World Championship Division IV which will kick off in Kuwait Tuesday, April 16.

The Kuwaiti team players are ready to compete and win the tournament to qualify for higher level (the Division III), the Serbian coach of the team Marko Zidarevic said in news conference on the eve of the event opening.

He pointed out that the national team have the privilege of playing at home huge support from their fans.

The team are keen on ushering in their participation with a victory on Malaysian peers to get the important three points, Zidarevic said, adding that the Kuwaiti players have great experience and are able to deal with pressure of this world championship.

Four countries will participate in this tournament, Mongolia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kuwait.

The IIHF World Championship Division IV is an annual sports event organized by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). The winner of this championship will progress to the higher Division III. Last year Kuwait finished 3rd while Philippines finished 1st.

The tournament is running from April 16 to 19 and taking place at the Kuwait Winter Games Club's ice skating rink in Bayan area. (end)

