Nitin Gadkari Accuses Congress Of Running 'Misinformation Campaign' On Amending Constitution

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday criticised the Congress for "confusing and misleading the voters" by running a misinformation campaign that BJP will amend the Constitution if it wins the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The Congress has amended the Constitution in the past but is now misleading the Dalit community and creating fear in the minds of minorities by running a misinformation campaign that BJP will change the Constitution," Nitin Gadkari said while addressing a poll rally for Shiv Sena nominee Raju Parwe in Ramtek constituency.

He further said that the BJP functions for all sections of society.

The Union Minister appealed to the voters to elect the MahaYuti nominee Raju Parwe for the overall development of Ramtek and also for the welfare of the poor, workers and the farmers.

He also urged the voters to elect the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre with a full majority to speed up the development process.