Akropolis Group, UAB Will Organize An Investor Conference Webinar To Introduce The Financial Results Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Akropolis Group, UAB invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join the webinar scheduled on April 25, 2024 at 13:30 (EEST) . The presentation will be held in English.

During the webinar, Nerijus Maknevičius, CEO and Gabrielė Sapon, CFO of Akropolis Group, UAB will introduce the financial results of the year 2023. After the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to submit their questions in the registration form or send them before the start of the webinar to ... .

