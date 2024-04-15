Omnicom's Oliver Schrott Kommunikation Names New CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) COLOGNE, GERMANY - Omnicom agency Oliver Schrott Kommunikation (OSK), one of Germany's largest PR and communications firms, has announced that founder Oliver Schrott is retiring as CEO, after 31 years leading the company.



Succeeding him will be Christoph Horn (pictured, right), who joins from global commercial vehicle and third- automotive supplier, ZF Group, where he was SVP corporate communications. Schrott (pictured, left) will remain at OSK in the newly-created position of non-executive chairman.



OSK has specialised in the mobility and automotive sectors since it was founded in 1993, as well as having technology and consumer products clients. It became part of OPRG in 2021, and is part of Team X, the dedicated cross-Omnicom agency group which looks after Mercedes-Benz.



Across his 30-year career in communications, Horn has worked for including Ford, General Motors, and Opel and held various positions at Daimler AG for 14 years, including seven years as head of global communications at Mercedes-Benz.



Horn said:“For more than two decades, OSK has been a congenial, efficient and inspiring partner in the areas of corporate communications and marketing to its clients. It has developed dynamically, always remaining one step ahead of the competition through its broad yet specialised range of services and its courage to try something new.



“Taking on the leadership role at OSK is both my honour and commitment to its clients, the OSK team, Omnicom and especially to its founder, Oliver Schrott.”



Schrott said:“Christoph Horn is the ideal successor to lead OSK successfully into the future. He not only stands for continuity, but also for further development and new beginnings in a time of rapid change.



"We have known each other for over 25 years and have worked closely in various capacities. We share the same values, high standards and ambition to move forward and create something new. I am very much looking forward to continuing to accompany and support Chris, the OSK management team, and the entire agency in my new position as chairman."



Horn will lead OSK together with COO Michael Kemme and CFO Marc Wolter, both of whom have been part of the agency's management team for many years.



Headquartered in Cologne, the €30m agency has offices in Stuttgart, Berlin, New York, and Beijing and employs around 250 communications specialists. The agency has specialised consulting units for mobility (OSK Move), technology (OSK Tech) and consumer brands (OSK Life), as well as creative studio, and later this year will launch OSK Green, a unit focusing on ESG and sustainability.



