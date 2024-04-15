Clashes in north Darfur claim lives of 6 civilians, injure dozens

(MENAFN) The Sudanese Doctors' Union has reported a grim toll from clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, revealing that at least six civilians have lost their lives, with 61 others sustaining injuries. Despite the challenging circumstances, hospitals are grappling with shortages of medical equipment and blood donors as they continue to receive the wounded.



Official statements from the armed forces regarding the confrontations in North Darfur state are awaited, leaving the situation marked by uncertainty and tension. The ongoing violence adds to the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region, underscoring the urgent need for resolution and assistance for affected communities.



A recent report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs sheds light on the gravity of the conflict, revealing that since its eruption on April 15, 2023, the death toll has tragically climbed to 14,790. Moreover, the number of individuals displaced, both internally within Sudan and beyond its borders, has surged to a staggering 8.2 million. These figures underscore the pressing need for concerted efforts to address the humanitarian needs of those affected and to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict plaguing the region.

MENAFN15042024000045015839ID1108095605