Ola Electric Cuts Prices Of S1 X Range Of E-Scooters, To Start From Rs 69,999

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric on Monday announced new prices for its S1 X range of e-scooters along with the delivery details.
Available in three battery configurations -- 2 kWh (kilowatt-hour), 3 kWh, and 4 kWh, the S1 X portfolio will now be priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory price), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively. The deliveries will begin starting next week.
"Our S1 X portfolio now addresses the high upfront cost of electric vehicles (EVs) which is one of the major barriers to EV adoption. With new prices of S1 X and a wide product portfolio across all popular price points, we are confident of driving EV penetration further across the country," an Ola spokesperson said in a statement.
In addition, the company announced new prices for S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, which will be available at Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999.
S1 X range of e-scooters offers an IDC-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh models, respectively.
Powered by a 6kW (kilowatt) motor, the scooter offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph in 4kWh and 3kWh models, and 4.1 seconds and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant, as per the company.
The scooter has three riding modes -- Eco, Normal, and Sports, and riders can switch between them seamlessly.
