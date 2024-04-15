Former UK general cautions Ukraine at extreme risk of downfall

(MENAFN) Retired British general Sir Richard Barrons has voiced concerns about the precarious situation facing Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, warning of a significant risk of collapse within the country this year. Speaking to the BBC, Barrons emphasized the challenges Ukraine is facing, including shortages of ammunition and manpower, which could leave its forces vulnerable to a major Russian offensive in the coming months.



Barrons highlighted the disparity in resources between the two sides, noting Russia's significant advantage in artillery, ammunition, and personnel, along with the utilization of advanced weaponry. He cautioned that a potential Russian offensive could pose a grave threat to Ukrainian defenses, potentially leading to breakthroughs in the front lines and further incursions into Ukrainian territory.



Having previously served as the head of the United Kingdom's Joint Forces Command, Barrons has been consistent in his assessment that Ukraine faces an uphill battle against Russia and has cautioned against unrealistic expectations of victory. He has underscored the risk of a protracted conflict with potentially dire consequences for Ukraine.



The warning from Barrons comes amid ongoing concerns among Western analysts and officials regarding the sustainability of Ukraine's military capabilities. With reports of troop and ammunition shortages, there are fears that Ukraine's defensive lines could be compromised, leading to a swift and significant deterioration in the security situation.

MENAFN15042024000045015687ID1108094783