German Chancellor claims Russia turned off gas

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized in a recent interview published on Friday that Germans should hold Moscow responsible for the surge in energy prices, rather than placing blame on Berlin. Scholz defended the necessity of the embargo against Russia, characterizing it as essential for safeguarding Europe from what he termed as "imperialism."



In the interview with Die Tageszeitung, Scholz reiterated his government's unwavering support for Ukraine, framing it as a crucial defense of Europe's peace order. He emphasized that Russia's actions in waging what he described as an "imperialist war" must be countered, asserting, "Russia stopped its gas deliveries, not us."



The controversy surrounding energy supplies escalated with the construction of the Nord Stream pipeline, which facilitated Russian gas deliveries to Germany. Despite existing transit contracts via Ukraine, Germany's decision to block the certification of Nord Stream 2 in November 2021, under pressure from the United States, heightened tensions. This move occurred months before the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.



Scholz defended his government's response by highlighting efforts to diversify energy sources, including the importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG), primarily from the United States. While acknowledging the higher cost associated with LNG imports, Scholz argued that these measures ultimately contributed to a reduction in energy prices. He credited his government's decisive actions with averting a potential ten-year economic crisis.



Echoing sentiments expressed by his economy minister, Robert Habeck, Scholz suggested that Germany's previous reliance on cheap Russian energy was no longer sustainable, indicating a shift in the country's energy policies.

